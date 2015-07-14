FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate leader: If Iran deal rejected, would be 'hard' to override veto
#Energy
July 14, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate leader: If Iran deal rejected, would be 'hard' to override veto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it would be “hard” to override a presidential veto if Congress rejects the new Iran nuclear deal.

If Republican lawmakers band together to reject the deal, President Barack Obama is expected to veto their decision. Two-thirds of both houses would have to agree to override any veto, but McConnell said that would be difficult to achieve. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

