Merkel says deal on Iran would be "good sign" but not there yet

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday it would be a positive message if negotiators in Switzerland reach a deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear programme but made clear that there had been no breakthrough in talks.

“An agreement would be a good sign,” Merkel told a news conference with French President Francois Hollande, saying it was vital that any agreement ensured Iran would not have access to nuclear weapons for a prolonged period of time.

“We’re hopeful that there will be an agreement but it hasn’t happened yet.” For nearly a week, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have been trying to break an impasse in the talks in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)