German, British foreign ministers to join talks with Iran
November 8, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

German, British foreign ministers to join talks with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague and German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle will join six-power talks with Iran over its contested nuclear programme on Friday.

The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - began talks with Tehran on Thursday aimed at nailing down an interim agreement to end a dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has already announced he will participate in the talks to help narrow remaining differences.

Hague announced his participation on Twitter and a diplomatic source confirmed Westerwelle would also attend. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)

