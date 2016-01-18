FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Rouhani: nuclear deal can be used as model to resolve regional issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear deal sealed with world powers can be used as a model to resolve regional issues, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, a day after international sanctions against the country were lifted.

Speaking at a news conference broadcast live on state television, Rouhani also criticised arch-foe Saudi Arabia, saying that Riyadh was the source of its problems with Tehran and urged the kingdom to change its regional behaviour.

Rouhani said he expected Iran’s economy to grow by 5 percent in the next Iranian fiscal year which starts in March and added that Tehran and Washington would not fully restore their economic ties following the nuclear deal.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
