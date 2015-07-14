EU's Mogherini says Iran nuclear agreement helps build trust

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday formally announced that Iran and six major powers had reached an agreement to curb the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

“It is a great honor for us to announce that we have reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue,” Mogherini told a news conference. “This is an historic day ... because we have created the conditions for building trust and opening a new chapter in our relationship.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Parisa Hafez; Editing by John Irish)