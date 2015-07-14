FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Mogherini says Iran nuclear agreement helps build trust
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 14, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Mogherini says Iran nuclear agreement helps build trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday formally announced that Iran and six major powers had reached an agreement to curb the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

“It is a great honor for us to announce that we have reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue,” Mogherini told a news conference. “This is an historic day ... because we have created the conditions for building trust and opening a new chapter in our relationship.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Parisa Hafez; Editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.