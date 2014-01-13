FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers and Iran to resume nuclear talks in February
January 13, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

World powers and Iran to resume nuclear talks in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - World powers and Iran will “very likely” resume negotiations on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions in February, shortly after an interim, six-month deal restricting its atomic work goes into effect, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Monday.

The goal of the new round talks is to find a broad settlement in the decade-old dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme. The aim is to defuse the risk of mistrust leading to deeper tensions or even conflict in the Middle East.

The diplomatic source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the first meeting between Iran and six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - would include Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, editing by Luke Baker)

