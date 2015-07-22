Iran says won't accept curbs beyond 10 years-TV

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Iran will not accept any attempt to extend sanctions relating to its nuclear programme beyond 10 years, the Islamic Republic’s senior nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said on Wednesday.

Speaking about a historic nuclear accord with world powers agreed on July 14 in Vienna, he told a news conference broadcast live on television that any attempt to reimpose sanctions after they expire in 10 years time would be a breach of the deal and would have “no credibility”.