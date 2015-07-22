FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says won't accept curbs beyond 10 years-TV
July 22, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Iran says won't accept curbs beyond 10 years-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Iran will not accept any attempt to extend sanctions relating to its nuclear programme beyond 10 years, the Islamic Republic’s senior nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said on Wednesday.

Speaking about a historic nuclear accord with world powers agreed on July 14 in Vienna, he told a news conference broadcast live on television that any attempt to reimpose sanctions after they expire in 10 years time would be a breach of the deal and would have “no credibility”.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean

