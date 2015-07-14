FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Obama to hold news conference on Wednesday -White House
#Corrections News
July 14, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Obama to hold news conference on Wednesday -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to add time of news conference in 2nd paragraph)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Wednesday to answer questions about the nuclear agreement the United States and other world powers recently reached with Iran.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One that the news conference would take place in the East Room of the White House at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) before Obama leaves for a scheduled trip to Oklahoma. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
