Obama: Republicans won't rally around Iran deal, but Congress should approve it

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he does not anticipate Republicans in Congress will rally around the new nuclear deal with Iran, but that if lawmakers vote based on the facts the majority of them should approve the deal.

“I am not betting on the Republican Party rallying behind this agreement,” Obama said during a White House news conference. “I do expect the debate to be based on facts and not speculation or misinformation.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)