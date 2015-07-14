Obama speaks to European leaders about Iran deal, Greece

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain on Tuesday about the Iran nuclear agreement and the financial deal between Greece and its European creditors, the White House said.

The leaders called the nuclear pact with Iran a “historic solution,” the White House said in a statement.

“The president also welcomed Monday’s agreement between Greece and its creditors,” it said. “The president noted that the agreement is a positive step that could help to underpin a return to growth and debt stability in Greece, but that further work will be required.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)