Obama would veto bill for congressional approval of Iran deal -spokesman
January 29, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Obama would veto bill for congressional approval of Iran deal -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would veto a bill crafted by U.S. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker that would require the administration to receive congressional approval for any deal it strikes with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

The bill would set a “harmful precedent” that would “negatively impact” negotiations with Iran, Earnest said at a news briefing. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

