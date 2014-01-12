FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says U.S. to give 'modest relief' on Iran sanctions
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says U.S. to give 'modest relief' on Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said the United States and other nations would begin to give Iran “modest relief” on economic sanctions as long as Iran lives up to its end of an agreement reached on Sunday to start implementing a nuclear deal.

Obama said he would veto any new sanctions passed by the U.S. Congress during talks on a long-term deal with Iran, but said the United States would be ready to increase its sanctions if Iran fails to abide by the agreement. robertaramp ton@gmail.com))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.