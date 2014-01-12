Obama says U.S. to give 'modest relief' on Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said the United States and other nations would begin to give Iran “modest relief” on economic sanctions as long as Iran lives up to its end of an agreement reached on Sunday to start implementing a nuclear deal.

Obama said he would veto any new sanctions passed by the U.S. Congress during talks on a long-term deal with Iran, but said the United States would be ready to increase its sanctions if Iran fails to abide by the agreement. robertaramp ton@gmail.com))