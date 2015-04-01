Obama gets update on nuclear negotiations with Iran -White House

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama held a video teleconference with members of his national security team on Tuesday to discuss the nuclear negotiations with Iran, the White House said.

Six world powers, known as the P5+1, have been holding talks with Iran in Lausanne, Switzerland, to try to reach an accord on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

The White House said in a statement that Obama got an update on the talks from his team, but did not give any details. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Walsh)