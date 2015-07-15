FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Extra resources for Iran's military due to deal not a 'game changer'
July 15, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: Extra resources for Iran's military due to deal not a 'game changer'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it was likely that Iran would have more resources for its military and other threatening activities once sanctions are pulled back due to a nuclear deal, but he said it wouldn’t be a “game changer.”

Obama said Iran could potentially put more resources toward assisting the militant group Hezbollah. “Should we put more resources into blocking them from getting that assistance to Hezbollah? Yes,” he said during a news conference. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
