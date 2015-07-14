FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IRNA: Iranian nuclear facilities will remain operational under nuclear deal
July 14, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

IRNA: Iranian nuclear facilities will remain operational under nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - Iran’s state news agency IRNA said on Tuesday the country’s nuclear facilities would remain operational under a deal reached between Tehran and six major powers.

“All of Iran’s nuclear facilities will continue working. None will be stopped or eliminated ... Iran will continue enrichment ... Research and development on key centrifuges (IR6, IR-5, IR4, IR 8) will continue,” IRNA said in what it said was a summary of the deal, without citing a source.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams

