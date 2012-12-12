FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA says hopes for access to Iran's Parchin site
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

IAEA says hopes for access to Iran's Parchin site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear inspectors hope that Iran will offer access to its disputed Parchin military complex during this week’s talks in Tehran, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“If Iran would grant us access we would welcome that chance and we are ready to go,” Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told journalists at Vienna airport before departing for Tehran.

The IAEA believes Iran has carried out explosives tests with nuclear applications at Parchin. Iran rejects accusations of a covert bid to develop the means and technologies needed to develop nuclear arms.

