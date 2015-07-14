House Democratic leader says U.S. Congress to scrutinize Iran deal

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said she spoke to President Barack Obama on Monday night about the nuclear deal reached with Iran and that Congress will scrutinize it.

“Aggressive restrictions and inspections offer the best long-term plan to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon,” Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday. “Congress will closely review the details of this agreement.”

Pelosi’s support is considered essential to winning enough Democratic support to keep Congress from blocking a deal. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley)