UPDATE 1-Kerry: Pollard release not related to Iran deal
July 28, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kerry: Pollard release not related to Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from Kerry)

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the upcoming release of Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer convicted of spying for Israel, was not tied to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Israel’s leaders have strongly objected to the deal and there has been speculation that Pollard’s release, scheduled for November, was arranged to help warm U.S. ties to Israel despite that disagreement.

“I haven’t even had a conversation about it. No, not at all,” Kerry told reporters as he left a House of Representatives committee hearing on the nuclear agreement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

