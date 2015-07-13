FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six powers conclude meeting at Iran nuclear talks, U.S. official
#Energy
July 13, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 1 (Reuters) - Six major powers seeking to negotiate an agreement to limit the Iranian nuclear programme concluded a meeting that lasted just over an hour on Tuesday, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran did not take part in the meeting. The powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are seeking to strike an agreement under which Iran would constrain its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)

