Iran faces "excessive" demands in nuclear deal-prayer leader
July 17, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 2 years ago

Iran faces "excessive" demands in nuclear deal-prayer leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/BEIRUT, July 17 (Reuters) - Iran will accept a nuclear deal with global powers only if sanctions are lifted immediately, frozen revenues are returned and the Islamic Republic’s revolutionary ideals are preserved, a senior cleric told worshippers at Friday prayers in Tehran.

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani added in remarks broadcast on radio that the some of the countries with whom the accord was signed were untrustworthy and had made excessive demands that were an “insult”, adding he had heard that some of the terms set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had not been met. Kermani also said Israeli and Saudi anger at the historic agreement was the “best proof” of Iran’s succcess. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Babak Dehghanpisheh, Writing by William Maclean)

