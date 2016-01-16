Four U.S. prisoners have not left Iran, freed student has left -official

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Four American citizens released by Iran in a prisoner swap with the United States have not yet left Iran while logistical steps are being completed, but a fifth prisoner, student Matthew Trevithick, has left the country, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

The official told reporters on a conference call that the U.S. government would be able to give more details about the Iranians who were granted pardons or clemency from non-violent crimes after the U.S. citizens had left Iran.

The official said the United States expects to impose new sanction “designations” against Iran for recent ballistic missile tests, but declined to outline the timing for that move.

Iran will be able to access roughly $50 billion out of a reported $100 billion in holdings it has abroad as a result of sanctions relief, another official said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Andy Sullivan, Matt Spetalnick, and Idrees Ali; Editing by Mary Milliken)