RPT-No signs of progress in world powers' talks with Iran - agency
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 27, 2013 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-No signs of progress in world powers' talks with Iran - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Six world powers have failed so far to make any clear progress at talks with Iran on its nuclear programme, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source close to the talks as saying on Wednesday.

“So far there is no particular rapprochement. There is an impression that the atmosphere (at talks) is not very good,” Interfax quoted the source as saying in the Kazakh city of Almaty where a second day of talks was under way. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
