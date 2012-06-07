FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers want talks with Iran over high-grade uranium
June 7, 2012

World powers want talks with Iran over high-grade uranium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - Iran should start detailed talks with world powers to address its production of high-grade uranium, a senior EU negotiator with the Islamic Republic told her counterpart in Tehran on Thursday.

In a letter to Tehran, the European Union’s Helga Schmid said an offer by the six powers negotiating with Iran to resolve a standoff over its nuclear work, put forth at a round of talks in Baghdad last month, was still on the table.

“It remains the collective conviction of the (six powers) that this proposal continues to represent the most promising basis for moving our discussions towards achieving concrete results at an early stage,” she wrote in a letter, seen by Reuters, to Iran’s deputy negotiator Ali Bagheri. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Michael Roddy)

