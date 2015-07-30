FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Fabius: Iran could be easier for Renault than Peugeot
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius: Iran could be easier for Renault than Peugeot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen, previously the market leader in Iran, could find it more difficult to return to the country than fellow French car group Renault, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said after talks with Iranian leaders.

Peugeot and Renault both enjoyed a strong position in the Iranian market before international sanctions on Tehran were introduced in 2011, forcing them to exit.

Fabius, just back from the first visit to Iran by a French foreign minister for 12 years, said the feedback from Iranian ministers on Renault was positive.

“As far as Peugeot is concerned, Iranian leaders criticise it for leaving a few years ago in a way they dispute. So it could be more difficult,” Fabius told France Info radio.

The prospect of the lifting of international sanctions against Iran after its breakthrough nuclear deal with world powers has made carmakers such as PSA Peugeot Citroen and Volkswagen keen to do business there.

Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday talks on a manufacturing venture with Iran’s biggest carmaker were being undermined by anti-French sentiment.

He said Peugeot had developed proposals with its long-standing partner Iran Khodro. The Iranian company has said Peugeot must account for its 2011 decision to exit Iran before signing any new deals, state-owned Press TV said. (Reporting by Sophie Louet and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.