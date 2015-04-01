FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says hopes to wrap up nuclear talks on Wednesday - state TV
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 1, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Iran says hopes to wrap up nuclear talks on Wednesday - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 (Reuters) - Iran hopes to conclude talks with six major powers on a preliminary accord on reining in its nuclear programme by Wednesday night, its senior nuclear negotiator said.

“We hope to wrap up the talks by Wednesday night... We insist on lifting of financial and oil and banking sanctions immediately ... for other sanctions we need to find a framework,” Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.

“We insist on keeping Research and Development with advanced centrifuges.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.