September 18, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Rouhani says Iran will never develop nuclear weapons - NBC interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a television interview on Wednesday that his government would never develop nuclear weapons and that he has full authority to negotiate a nuclear deal with the West, NBC News reported.

Speaking to the U.S. network at his presidential compound in Tehran, Rouhani also said the tone of the letter he received recently from President Barack Obama, in an exchange of messages between the two leaders, was “positive and constructive.”

“It could be subtle and tiny steps for a very important future,” Rouhani said, in another sign that he may be seeking a thaw in relations between Iran and the West after years locked in a standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.

