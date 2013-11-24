Iran's president says world powers recognise Iranian nuclear rights

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the deal reached with six world powers in Geneva “recognised Iran’s nuclear rights” by allowing it to continue to enrich uranium and that Tehran’s enrichment activities would proceed similar to before.

He said in a statement in the Iranian capital broadcast live on state Press TV that talks on a “comprehensive agreement will start immediately” and that Iran had a strong will for them to commence right away.

The president also said the success of the talks so far was due to the “guidelines offered” by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reporting by Isabel Coles and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Pravin Char)