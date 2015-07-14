FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Rouhani: Deal heralds new era of cooperation with world
#Energy
July 14, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Rouhani: Deal heralds new era of cooperation with world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world after years of sanctions, predicting the “win-win” result would gradually eliminate mutual mistrust.

He added in a live televised speech that Iran would abide by its commitments under the agreement as long as world powers did, and asserted the accord protected gains made by Tehran in a nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to develop an atomic weapon. Iran says the work is purely peaceful.

Rouhani also urged neighbouring countries to ignore what he called propaganda by its arch foe Israel, saying Iran had a shared interest in the stability of the region. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Parisa Hafezi, Writing by William Maclean)

