U.S. House Foreign Affairs chairman says Iran deal 'a tough sell'
July 14, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Foreign Affairs chairman says Iran deal 'a tough sell'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the nuclear agreement reached with Iran on Tuesday, saying it does not require Tehran to dismantle bombmaking technology and will allow it to develop an industrialized nuclear program in 10 years.

“The deal they have struck is looking like a tough sell,” U.S. Representative Ed Royce, who will convene a hearing on the deal Tuesday morning, said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

