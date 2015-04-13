Russia can deliver S-300 missile system to Iran quickly - Interfax

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry will be ready to swiftly deliver the S-300 missile system to Iran if it gets the green light to do so, Interfax news agency quoted an official at the ministry as saying on Monday.

Earlier on Monday Russia lifted a ban on deliveries of the advanced anti-missile system to Tehran, which has reached an interim deal with world powers on curbing its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.