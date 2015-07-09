FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big powers working on 'difficult issue' of Iran arms embargo
July 9, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Big powers working on 'difficult issue' of Iran arms embargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - The major powers are trying to resolve the difficult issue of when to remove a U.N. arms embargo, a senior Western official said on Thursday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it should be lifted as soon as possible.

“This is not a new position for Russia. That said, we are working collectively on a way forward on this difficult issue,” the senior Western official said. Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are negotiating a deal under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by John Irish)

