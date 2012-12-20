FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia hopes for six-power nuclear talks with Iran next month
December 20, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Russia hopes for six-power nuclear talks with Iran next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia hopes the next round of six-power talks with Iran on its nuclear programme will take place next month, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying the six powers - the United States, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and China - were still negotiating with the Islamic republic on a possible date and location for talks.

Iran is refining uranium to a fissile concentration of 20 percent, which Western experts say is a relatively short technical step from the level that would be required for bombs. Iran says it needs this higher-grade uranium to run its medical research reactor in Tehran.

