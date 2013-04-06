Russia says nuclear talks with a Iran a step forward

ALMATY, April 6 (Reuters) - Iran and six global powers failed to reach a compromise at negotiations in Kazakhstan but took a step forward, the Russian negotiator said after the talks aimed to ease concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme ended on Saturday.

“Certainly, these talks were a step forward,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters. But he said: “We could not reach a compromise this time,” and he added that it was premature to name a date and venue for further talks.