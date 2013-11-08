FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia sees chance of road map on Iran nuclear dispute
November 8, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia sees chance of road map on Iran nuclear dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Lavrov quotes and Ushakov, combines stories)

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Six world powers and Iran could agree on a “road map” for ending the dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme at talks in Geneva on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also said there had been positive changes in the negotiating positions and that both sides were aiming at a “concrete result” in Geneva.

“I do not want to make any predictions but there is a chance that a common, unified approach will be agreed, including a ‘road map’ on finally ending this problem,” Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

He said Russia wanted a solution that recognised Iran’s right to have a peaceful nuclear programme and enrich uranium, under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“If it proves possible to agree on this principle, I think that we will be able to start practical movement towards removing the international community’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme,” Lavrov said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a briefing that there had been “very positive changes” in the talks and Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov also underlined the “positive dynamic” in comments to reporters.

Russia is one of the six world powers taking part in the Geneva talks. Iran denies Western accusations that it is seeking the capability to make nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
