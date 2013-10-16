Russia tepid about progress in Iran nuclear talks

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia sees no guarantee of progress in future nuclear talks with Iran, a senior Russian diplomat said after a two-day round of negotiations between Iran and six world powers ended on Wednesday.

“The result is better than in Almaty (talks that happened in April), but it does not guarantee further progress,” Sergey Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister and key negotiator on Iran, was cited by Interfax as saying. “There could have been better cooperation.”

The talks involved Iran and the five U.N. Security Council members - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - and Germany. A new meeting has been set for Nov. 7-8, again in the Swiss city Geneva.