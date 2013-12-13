FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. measure threatens Iran nuclear deal
December 13, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says U.S. measure threatens Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Echoing Iran, Russia said on Friday that a new U.S. measure targeting companies and individuals for supporting Tehran’s nuclear programme violated the spirit of a deal reached with major powers last month and could hinder its implementation.

“The U.S. administration’s decision goes against the spirit of this document,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the Nov. 24 interim agreement under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for limited relief from economic sanctions over the next six months.

“Widening American ‘blacklists’ could seriously complicate the fulfilment of othe Geneva agreement, which proposes easing the sanctions regime,” Zakharova said in a statement. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

