Russia says Iran, world powers far apart on uranium enrichment
March 20, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says Iran, world powers far apart on uranium enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - The positions of Iran and six global powers seeking to rein in its nuclear programme are “far apart” on the issue of uranium enrichment, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian negotiator as saying on Thursday after the latest round of talks this week.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Iran and the powers agree that a solution should be based on an interim agreement reached in November but that Iran had “very far-reaching demands” on enrichment, Interfax reported.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove

