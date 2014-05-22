FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia could build eight nuclear reactors for Iran
May 22, 2014

Russia could build eight nuclear reactors for Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia could sign an agreement this year to build eight new reactors for nuclear power plants in Iran, state-run Russian news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing a source it did not identify.

Russia built Iran’s only operating nuclear power reactor, at the Bushehr plant.

Longstanding Western fears that the Bushehr project could help Iran develop nuclear weapons - something it denies it is seeking to do - receded after Iran promised to send the spent fuel from the plant back to Russia.

