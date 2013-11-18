Putin tells Iran's Rouhani he sees a chance to end nuclear row

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday he believes there is a “real chance” to resolve the international standoff over Tehran’s nuclear programme, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Rouhani spoke by telephone two days before a scheduled meeting between negotiators from Iran and six global powers seeking to ensure Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

The presidents also discussed the conflict in Syria and expressed support for efforts to convene an international peace conference aimed at seeking an end to the civil war in the Middle East nation, the Kremlin said in a statement. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)