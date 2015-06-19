FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Russia's Putin says hopes for deal on Iran's nuclear programme soon
June 19, 2015

RPT-Russia's Putin says hopes for deal on Iran's nuclear programme soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he hoped Iran and world powers would reach a final agreement soon on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin also said Moscow’s backing for Syria’s Bashar al-Assad was driven by concerns that any forcible overthrow of the president would plunge his war-shattered country into even deeper disarray.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
