REFILE-Russian official sees Iran nuclear deal being reached on time
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Russian official sees Iran nuclear deal being reached on time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes garbled word in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted on Monday as saying he was confident a deal could be reached between world powers and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear programme by a June 30 deadline.

“I would like to quash any talk of a deadline extension. Reaching a deal by the date set, by June 30, is possible,” he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency, which had quoted a diplomatic source on Friday as saying a deadline extension might be needed.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

