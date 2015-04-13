Russia ends ban on delivery of S-300 missiles to Iran

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday lifting a ban on the delivery of S-300 anti-missile rocket systems to Iran, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russia says it cancelled a contract to deliver the advanced missile system to Iran in 2010 under pressure from the West following U.N. sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear programme, but world powers and Tehran have now reached an interim deal on curbing Iran’s nuclear work. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)