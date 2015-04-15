FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says companies are discussing terms for Iran oil deal
April 15, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Russian minister says companies are discussing terms for Iran oil deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday companies were discussing terms for a barter deal with Iran and that no oil deliveries to Russia were planned.

Novak told reporters: “There are negotiations between companies, they are working on the terms. We do not foresee oil deliveries.”

Russia announced earlier this week that a long-discussed oil-for-assets deal with Tehran was already being implemented and that Russia was sending grain, equipment and construction materials to Iran. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

