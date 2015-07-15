FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Obama agree Iran deal in world's interests, Kremlin says
July 15, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Putin, Obama agree Iran deal in world's interests, Kremlin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed by telephone on Wednesday the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and agreed it was in the interests of the world as a whole, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said the telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the United States and that the two sides stressed the role of Russian-U.S. dialogue in ensuring world security and stability.

The nuclear deal signed earlier this week in Vienna would help foster nuclear non-proliferation and ease tensions in the Middle East, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia and the United States expressed a joint willingness to work together to ensure the Vienna agreements on Iran’s disputed nuclear programme would be upheld, the statement added. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Andrew Roche)

