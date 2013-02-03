FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Iran's Salehi says six powers set Feb. 25 meeting
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 3, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Iran's Salehi says six powers set Feb. 25 meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Six world powers have proposed to hold a new round of talks with Iran on its nuclear programme in Kazakhstan on Feb. 25, Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday.

“I have good news - I heard yesterday that the P5+1 or EU3+3 will be meeting in Kazakhstan on Feb. 25,” he said at the Munich Security Conference. He did not make clear whether Iran had agreed to the meeting.

He said he took with “positive consideration” comments by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday in which he held out the possibility of direct talks with Iran. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.