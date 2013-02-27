FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran minister confident of nuclear deal with West
February 27, 2013

Iran minister confident of nuclear deal with West

VIENNA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached with six world powers on the country’s disputed nuclear programme.

“Very confident,” Ali Akbar Salehi told Reuters when asked on the sidelines of a U.N. conference in Vienna how confident he was of a positive outcome.

The powers - France, Germany, the United States, China, Russia and Britain - earlier ended two days of talks with Iran without a breakthrough, but agreed to meet in Istanbul next month and resume negotiations in Kazakhstan on April 5.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alison Williams

