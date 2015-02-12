EU re-imposes sanctions on National Iranian Tanker Company

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Thursday to put the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), Iran’s biggest tanker company, back on a list of sanctioned firms, an EU official said on condition of anonymity.

The EU’s second-highest court ruled last July there were no grounds to blacklist the NITC after the company contested the designation, but the EU said it would seek legal means to keep the company on the list of companies under asset freezes.