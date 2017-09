WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The White House has delayed imposing new financial sanctions on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that the Obama administration was preparing to sanction nearly a dozen companies and individuals in Iran, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates for their role in developing Iran’s ballistic-missile program. (Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Rigby)