Sanctions pressure jeopardises nuclear talks-Iran
May 29, 2012 / 7:18 AM / 5 years ago

Sanctions pressure jeopardises nuclear talks-Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday warned Western countries that pressuring Iran with sanctions while continuing nuclear talks would jeopardise chances of reaching an agreement, Iranian media reported.

“This approach of pressure (from sanctions) concurrent with negotiations...will never work. These (Western) countries should not enter negotiations with such illusions and misinterpretations,” foreign ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said during a news conference broadcast by state network Press TV.

“They have their own wrong conceptions and this will stop them from coming to a speedy and constructive agreement,” he added. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)

