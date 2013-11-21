FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reid committed to moving ahead with Iran sanctions in U.S. Senate
November 21, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Reid committed to moving ahead with Iran sanctions in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he was committed to moving ahead with a new Iran sanctions bill when the Senate returns from its Thanksgiving recess early next month.

“I will support a bill that would broaden the scope of our current petroleum sanctions, place limitations on trade with strategic sectors of the Iranian economy that support its nuclear ambitions, as well as pursue those who divert goods to Iran,” Reid said in remarks on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)

